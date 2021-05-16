Memorial dedication for Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash site

On Dec. 5, 2019, a routine maintenance test flight ended in a Black Hawk crash killing all three members on board, James Rogers, Charles Nord and Kort Plantenberg. The Soldiers were members of Charlie Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, an air ambulance company headquartered in St. Cloud.
The helicopter crashed in a field owned by Helen and Larry Krippner. Shortly after the crash, the Krippner family put plans in action to turn the site into a memorial site open to the public. Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General, presented the Krippner's with a Public Service Commendation Medal for the generosity of their time and space to make a memorial possible.
