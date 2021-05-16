Memorial dedication for Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash site

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/795004" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

On Dec. 5, 2019, a routine maintenance test flight ended in a Black Hawk crash killing all three members on board, James Rogers, Charles Nord and Kort Plantenberg. The Soldiers were members of Charlie Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, an air ambulance company headquartered in St. Cloud.



The helicopter crashed in a field owned by Helen and Larry Krippner. Shortly after the crash, the Krippner family put plans in action to turn the site into a memorial site open to the public. Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General, presented the Krippner's with a Public Service Commendation Medal for the generosity of their time and space to make a memorial possible.