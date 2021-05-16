Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Memorial dedication for Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash site

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KIMBALL, MN, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Austyn Flippin 

    Minnesota National Guard

    On Dec. 5, 2019, a routine maintenance test flight ended in a Black Hawk crash killing all three members on board, James Rogers, Charles Nord and Kort Plantenberg. The Soldiers were members of Charlie Company, 2-211th General Support Aviation Battalion, an air ambulance company headquartered in St. Cloud.

    The helicopter crashed in a field owned by Helen and Larry Krippner. Shortly after the crash, the Krippner family put plans in action to turn the site into a memorial site open to the public. Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke, Minnesota National Guard Adjutant General, presented the Krippner's with a Public Service Commendation Medal for the generosity of their time and space to make a memorial possible.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 17:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 795004
    VIRIN: 210516-Z-YH333-0001
    Filename: DOD_108342531
    Length: 00:19:36
    Location: KIMBALL, MN, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Memorial dedication for Minnesota National Guard helicopter crash site, by SGT Austyn Flippin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    memorial
    black hawk
    helicopter crash
    Minnesota National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT