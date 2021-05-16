Florida National Guard arrives in Croatia

U.S. Army Florida National Guard soldiers arrive at the Zagreb, Croatia on May 16, 2021. The guardsmen will be participating in training exercises at the Main Training Area in Slunj during DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER- Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Regions. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 11:10
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794982
|VIRIN:
|210516-A-FL671-143
|Filename:
|DOD_108342254
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|ZAGREB, HR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
