As part of the Air Assault exercise during Swift Response21, Sky Soldiers board Blackhawks and Chinooks from 1st Battalion, 214th Aviation Regiment, 12th Combat Aviation Brigade and head to assault an objective at Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria.
After landing, paratroopers moved out to capture key points at the drop zones and clear the enemy of all of their defensive positions. Thanks to the resistance by our allies in the Bulgarian Armed Forces acting as enemy forces, our units received tough and realistic training!
Swift Response 21 will occur May 6-11, as the airborne operation portion of DEFENDER-Europe 21. It will validate U.S. European Command's ability to send high readiness forces into a designated area by conducting an airborne exercise consisting of strategic jumps as part of a Joint Forcible Entry (JFE) in three countries to seize key terrain.
|05.13.2021
|05.16.2021 09:18
|Package
|794972
|210513-A-CZ070-221
|DOD_108342133
|00:01:00
|NOVO SELO TRAINING AREA, BG
|2
|2
