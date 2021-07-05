210507-M-JO645-1001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 7, 2021) – U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Airmen with the 36th Contingency Response Group out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; Jeff Bevan, a nurse practitioner and Russel Ruta, Vice Mayor and a fire fighter, both Cold Bay residents, participate in a vehicle fire and mass casualty training event in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 12:34
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794969
|VIRIN:
|210507-M-JO645-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341952
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|COLD BAY, AK, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 15th MEU Marines, Sailors and Cold Bay residents conduct joint mass casualty drill for Northern Edge 2021, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT