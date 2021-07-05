Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors and Cold Bay residents conduct joint mass casualty drill for Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2021

    Video by Sgt. Desiree D King 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210507-M-JO645-1001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 7, 2021) – U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit; Airmen with the 36th Contingency Response Group out of Andersen Air Force Base, Guam; Jeff Bevan, a nurse practitioner and Russel Ruta, Vice Mayor and a fire fighter, both Cold Bay residents, participate in a vehicle fire and mass casualty training event in support of Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 12:34
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794969
    VIRIN: 210507-M-JO645-1001
    Filename: DOD_108341952
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 15th MEU Marines, Sailors and Cold Bay residents conduct joint mass casualty drill for Northern Edge 2021, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Marines
    Corpsmen
    ARFF
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

