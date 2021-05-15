U.S. Patriots cross border into Croatia

Maj. David Jackson, 5th Battalion, 7th Air Defense Artillery commander, speaks about his battalion convoying more than 50 U.S military vehicles, equipment and the Patriot Missile System across the border of Slovenia in route to Croatian Zemunik Air Base on May 15, 2021, in support of DEFENDER-Europe 21. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between U.S., NATO allies and partner militaries. This year more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Alexandra Shea)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 11:07
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|794968
|VIRIN:
|210515-A-SO154-112
|Filename:
|DOD_108341941
|Length:
|00:01:51
|Location:
|PASJAK, HR
|Hometown:
|BAUMHOLDER, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
