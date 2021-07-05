Sailors Aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower Build Bombs

210507-N-GB594-1001
ARABIAN SEA (May 06, 2021) Sailors assemble munitions aboard the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN 69) in the Arabian Sea, May 6. The Eisenhower carrier Strike Group is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations and providing airpower to protect U.S. and coalition forces as they conduct drawdown operations from Afghanistan. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ace Foster)
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 02:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794966
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-GB594-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341939
|Length:
|00:00:40
|Location:
|ARABIAN SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
