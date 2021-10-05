Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf

    BAHRAIN

    05.10.2021

    Video by Pfc. Zion Thomas 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    210513-A-MU580-1001 ARABIAN GULF (May 13, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 conducted parachute insertion operations training from an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, in the Arabian Gulf and were recovered by Mark VI patrol boats attached to CTF 56, May 10. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zion Thomas)

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 03:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794965
    VIRIN: 210513-A-MU580-1001
    Filename: DOD_108341938
    Length: 00:00:57
    Location: BH

    CENTCOM
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    ARABIAN GULF
    Navy EOD
    NAVCENT
    CTF 56

