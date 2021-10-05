210513-A-MU580-1001 ARABIAN GULF (May 13, 2021) - Explosive ordnance disposal technicians assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 52 and 56 conducted parachute insertion operations training from an MH-53E Sea Dragon helicopter, attached to Helicopter Mine Countermeasures Squadron (HM) 15, in the Arabian Gulf and were recovered by Mark VI patrol boats attached to CTF 56, May 10. CTF 56 commands and controls the employment of tactical Navy expeditionary combat forces in order to maximize U.S. 5th Fleet’s lethality throughout the maritime domain utilizing eight task groups whose missions range from explosive ordnance disposal and salvage diving, Naval construction forces and expeditionary logistics support, maritime interdiction operations and maritime security, and embarked security teams. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Zion Thomas)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2021 03:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794965
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-MU580-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341938
|Length:
|00:00:57
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Navy EOD Techs Parachute Into The Arabian Gulf, by PFC Zion Thomas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT