Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Player discusses importance of PMG Course in Japan

Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Player, Patriot Master Gunner course instructor, out of 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, discusses the importance of the PMG course taking place in Japan for the first time ever. The course is being hosted by the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Kadena Air Base, Japan from April 19 to June 28, 2021 to enhance Air Defense readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific region.
|05.16.2021
|05.16.2021 00:56
|Interviews
|794964
|210516-A-PI656-002
|DOD_108341937
|00:00:36
|OKINAWA, JP
|0
|0
