    Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Player discusses importance of PMG Course in Japan

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    05.16.2021

    Video by Sgt. Raquel Birk 

    38th Air Defense Artillery Brigade

    Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Player, Patriot Master Gunner course instructor, out of 3rd Battalion, 6th Air Defense Artillery Regiment, Fort Sill, Oklahoma, discusses the importance of the PMG course taking place in Japan for the first time ever. The course is being hosted by the 1st Battalion, 1st Air Defense Artillery Regiment at Kadena Air Base, Japan from April 19 to June 28, 2021 to enhance Air Defense readiness throughout the Indo-Pacific region.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2021
    Date Posted: 05.16.2021 00:56
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794964
    VIRIN: 210516-A-PI656-002
    Filename: DOD_108341937
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Sgt. 1st Class Cameron Player discusses importance of PMG Course in Japan, by SGT Raquel Birk, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Japan
    Air Defense
    Master Gunner
    Patriot Master Gunner Course
    Patriot Master Gunner
    PMG

