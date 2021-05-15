Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    King of Battle

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RESACA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2021

    Video by Maj. William Carraway 

    Georgia National Guard

    A Federal artillery battery opens fire during the 157th anniversary reenactment of the Battle of Resaca.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 21:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794959
    VIRIN: 210515-A-AQ105-181
    Filename: DOD_108341839
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: RESACA, GA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, King of Battle, by MAJ William Carraway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Field Artillery
    Civil War
    Military History
    King of Battle
    Red Leg
    American Civil War

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT