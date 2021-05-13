Bliss Soldiers help welcome pro baseball back to El Paso

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With help from 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment on colors duty, 1st Armored Division Band's Spc. Pierre-Marie Colton performs the national anthem before the El Paso Chihuahuas home opener at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, May 13, 2021. The Chihuahuas, the AAA minor league affiliate of the San Diego Padres, invited Team Bliss to the ball game to help celebrate the return of pro baseball to the Sun City since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army video by David Poe and Jean Han, Fort Bliss Public Affairs)