    Bliss Soldiers help welcome pro baseball back to El Paso

    EL PASO, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Jean Han and David Poe

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    With help from 1st Battalion, 37th Armored Regiment on colors duty, 1st Armored Division Band's Spc. Pierre-Marie Colton performs the national anthem before the El Paso Chihuahuas home opener at Southwest University Park in El Paso, Texas, May 13, 2021. The Chihuahuas, the AAA minor league affiliate of the San Diego Padres, invited Team Bliss to the ball game to help celebrate the return of pro baseball to the Sun City since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Army video by David Poe and Jean Han, Fort Bliss Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 14:52
    Location: EL PASO, TX, US 

    This work, Bliss Soldiers help welcome pro baseball back to El Paso, by Jean Han and David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

