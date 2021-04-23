Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    39th Aerial Port Squadron and 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron support humanitarian aid efforts

    CO, UNITED STATES

    04.23.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton 

    302nd Airlift Wing/Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 39th Aerial Port Squadron and 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron cooperate to prepare 7 pallets of dehydrated food items at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 23, 2021 to be loaded onto a KC-10. The 22 tons of food donated by a local community church was transported to the Kabul Providence where it fed 5,000 Afghan civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:46
    Category: B-Roll
    aid
    food
    afghan
    kc-10
    humanitarian
    relief

