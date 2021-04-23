Airmen from the 39th Aerial Port Squadron and 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron cooperate to prepare 7 pallets of dehydrated food items at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, April 23, 2021 to be loaded onto a KC-10. The 22 tons of food donated by a local community church was transported to the Kabul Providence where it fed 5,000 Afghan civilians. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. Justin Norton)
This work, 39th Aerial Port Squadron and 21st Logistics Readiness Squadron support humanitarian aid efforts, by TSgt Justin Norton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
