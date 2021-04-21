Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-15s & F-16s during night ops

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    04.21.2021

    Video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege 

    United States Air Forces Central     

    U.S. Air Force Airmen aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conduct an aerial refueling mission with a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft and a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21 2021. The 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)

    Date Taken: 04.21.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 04:44
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794941
    VIRIN: 210421-F-IG885-7002
    Filename: DOD_108341431
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    This work, 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-15s & F-16s during night ops, by SrA Brennen Lege, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    KC-135 Stratotanker
    USCENTCOM
    Aerial Refueling
    1CTCS
    Operation Inherent Resolve
    97th EARS

