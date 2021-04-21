97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron refuel F-15s & F-16s during night ops

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen aboard a U.S. Air Force KC-135 Stratotanker aircraft, assigned to the 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, conduct an aerial refueling mission with a U.S. Air Force F-15E Strike Eagle aircraft and a U.S. Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon aircraft in support of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve in the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, April 21 2021. The 97th Expeditionary Air Refueling Squadron, deployed with U.S. Air Forces Central, is responsible for delivering fuel to U.S. and partner nation forces, enabling war-winning airpower, deterrence, and stability to the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Brennen Lege)