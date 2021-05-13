Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Marines, Sailors participate in Northern Edge 2021

    COLD BAY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Desiree D King 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    210513-M-JO645-1001 COLD BAY, ALASKA (May 13, 2021) – U.S. Marines and Sailors with the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit participate in Northern Edge 2021. U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces’ skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Desiree King)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.15.2021 10:48
    Location: COLD BAY, AK, US 

    This work, 15th MEU Marines, Sailors participate in Northern Edge 2021, by Sgt Desiree D King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Marines
    VMM 164
    MKIARG15MEU
    NorthernEdge
    NE21

