302nd and 153rd Airlift Wing's perform training for annual aerial firefighting

U.S. Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard pilots and loadmasters assigned to the 302nd and 153rd Airlift Wing's drop potable water over Hayman Fire burn scar during their annual aerial wildland firefighting training and certification with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, May 13, 2021, Pike-San Isabel National Forest, Colorado. The 302 AW and 153 AW C-130 Hercules aircraft, equipped with the U.S. Forest Service’s Modular Airborne Fire System, began their weeklong training and certification out of Jeffco Airtanker Base, Colorado, where they conducted training drops with potable water at nearby Arapaho/Roosevelt and Pike-San Isabel National Forests and Bureau of Land Management lands.

(U.S. Air Force video by Laura Fitzmorris)