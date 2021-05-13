210513-N-NM271-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) – Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class, Oladipupo Akpan, from Chicago, uses an anemometer to check weather conditions aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794928
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-NM271-1014
|Filename:
|DOD_108341281
|Length:
|00:00:34
|Location:
|USPACOM, AT SEA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Tripoli, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
