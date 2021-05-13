Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Tripoli

    USPACOM, AT SEA

    05.13.2021

    USS Tripoli (LHA 7)

    210513-N-NM271-1014 PACIFIC OCEAN (May 13, 2021) – Aerographer’s Mate 3rd Class, Oladipupo Akpan, from Chicago, uses an anemometer to check weather conditions aboard amphibious assault ship USS Tripoli (LHA 7), May 13. Tripoli is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. Third Fleet. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Melvin Fatimehin)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 19:37
    Location: USPACOM, AT SEA

    USS Tripoli
