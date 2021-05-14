A-10 Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team commander and pilot, Capt. Haden "Gator" Fullam, talks about the team heading to Dalhart, Texas, for the Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:21
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|794925
|VIRIN:
|210514-F-IH072-956
|Filename:
|DOD_108341146
|Length:
|00:00:20
|Location:
|AZ, US
|Hometown:
|DALHART, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Thunder Over Dalhart Airshow shoutout, by TSgt Sergio Gamboa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT