Marines vs. Wild: Students tackle ESLC

U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen with various units across the Pacific take part in the Enhanced Squad Leaders Course, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 14, 2021. The Enhanced Squad Leaders' Course aims to cultivate small-unit leadership and equip Marines with the skills needed to counter emerging threats in the USINDOPACOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)
|Date Taken:
|03.04.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 20:24
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794923
|VIRIN:
|210304-M-LK477-590
|Filename:
|DOD_108341142
|Length:
|00:05:42
|Location:
|MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
