Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Marines vs. Wild: Students tackle ESLC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    03.04.2021

    Video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen with various units across the Pacific take part in the Enhanced Squad Leaders Course, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 14, 2021. The Enhanced Squad Leaders' Course aims to cultivate small-unit leadership and equip Marines with the skills needed to counter emerging threats in the USINDOPACOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.04.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 20:24
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794923
    VIRIN: 210304-M-LK477-590
    Filename: DOD_108341142
    Length: 00:05:42
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Marines vs. Wild: Students tackle ESLC, by Sgt Luke Kuennen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USMC

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    marines

    MCBH

    TAGS

    Prepare Today To Fight Tonight

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT