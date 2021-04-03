Marines vs. Wild: Students tackle ESLC

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps infantrymen with various units across the Pacific take part in the Enhanced Squad Leaders Course, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 14, 2021. The Enhanced Squad Leaders' Course aims to cultivate small-unit leadership and equip Marines with the skills needed to counter emerging threats in the USINDOPACOM area of operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Luke Kuennen)