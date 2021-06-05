Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Conduct Flight Operations During Northern Edge 2021

    GULF OF ALASKA

    05.06.2021

    Pacific Air Forces Public Affairs

    U.S. Navy Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 12, 2021, in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Casey Scoular)

    Location: GULF OF ALASKA

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    Aircraft Carrier
    Sailor
    flight deck
    NorthernEdge

