USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) Northern Edge

U.S. Sailors conduct flight operations on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), May 13, 2021, in support of Northern Edge 2021. Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members are participating in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces May 3-14, 2021, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska, and temporary maritime activities area. NE21 is one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques, and procedures; to improve command, control, and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Eduardo Torres)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 19:13
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794918
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-FK754-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_108341098
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|GULF OF ALASKA
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
