    USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony

    TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Thomas Gagnier 

    U.S. Central Command Public Affairs   

    U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, administers the Oath of Enlistment to future service members during a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, May 13th, 2021. Forty-four Tampa Bay area new recruits from multiple services took part in the ceremony in recognition of Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video by Tom Gagnier)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794909
    VIRIN: 210513-D-VG904-001
    PIN: 210513
    Filename: DOD_108340968
    Length: 00:01:53
    Location: TAMPA, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony, by Thomas Gagnier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USCENTCOM
    MacDill Air Force Base
    Armed Forces Day
    Tampa
    enlistment ceremony

