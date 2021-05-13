USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794909" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, administers the Oath of Enlistment to future service members during a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, May 13th, 2021. Forty-four Tampa Bay area new recruits from multiple services took part in the ceremony in recognition of Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video by Tom Gagnier)