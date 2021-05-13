USCENTCOM Armed Forces Day enlistment ceremony

U.S. Marine Corps Gen. Kenneth F. McKenzie, Jr., the commander of U.S. Central Command, administers the Oath of Enlistment to future service members during a ceremony at MacDill Air Force Base, May 13th, 2021. Forty-four Tampa Bay area new recruits from multiple services took part in the ceremony in recognition of Armed Forces Day. (U.S. Central Command Public Affairs video by Tom Gagnier)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 17:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794909
|VIRIN:
|210513-D-VG904-001
|PIN:
|210513
|Filename:
|DOD_108340968
|Length:
|00:01:53
|Location:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
