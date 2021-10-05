Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operational Support Team at Luke Air Force Base

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2021

    Video by Airman 1st Class David Busby 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    At Luke Air Force Base, the Operational Support Team, or OST, has been embedding into various squadrons within the 56th Fighter Wing to ensure the physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual health of their Airmen through education and the support of their leadership.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 17:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794906
    VIRIN: 210510-F-QK476-820
    Filename: DOD_108340837
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operational Support Team at Luke Air Force Base, by A1C David Busby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Luke Air Force Base
    56th Fighter Wing
    56th Logistics Readiness Squadron
    56th Security Forces Squadron
    Operational Support Team
    56th Medical Group

