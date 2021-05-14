Heather's Gift

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Dr. Audrey Sutton shares the story of how she received her organ donation, her path to recovery, and how her life has changed.



There is a severe shortage of Organ Donors in the United States. There are over 100,000 patients on the National Waiting list and another name is added every 10 minutes.