Heather's Gift

Dr. Audrey Sutton shares the story of how she received her organ donation, her path to recovery, and how her life has changed.
There is a severe shortage of Organ Donors in the United States. There are over 100,000 patients on the National Waiting list and another name is added every 10 minutes.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 15:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794893
|VIRIN:
|210514-A-NB001-788
|Filename:
|DOD_108340652
|Length:
|00:07:29
|Location:
|FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
