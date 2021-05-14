Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Heather's Gift

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Dr. Audrey Sutton shares the story of how she received her organ donation, her path to recovery, and how her life has changed.

    There is a severe shortage of Organ Donors in the United States. There are over 100,000 patients on the National Waiting list and another name is added every 10 minutes.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 15:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794893
    VIRIN: 210514-A-NB001-788
    Filename: DOD_108340652
    Length: 00:07:29
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Heather's Gift, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    BAMC
    donor
    Brooke Army Medical Center
    organ donor

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT