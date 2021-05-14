Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DMA Center Stage

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Scott Howe 

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Media Activity Director Hal Pittman with guest, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense for Public Affairs John Kirby.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 14:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794880
    VIRIN: 210514-O-PZ834-469
    Filename: DOD_108340540
    Length: 00:33:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DMA Center Stage, by Scott Howe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

