Atlanta Community Vaccination Center vaccinates ages 12 and up

The Community Vaccination Center at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta started vaccinations for ages 12 and older on May 13, 2021, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Federal Emergency Management Agency announcement that 12-15 year-olds were eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine throughout the country. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)