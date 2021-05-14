Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Atlanta Community Vaccination Center vaccinates ages 12 and up

    ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Spc. Daniel Thompson 

    Federal Vaccine Response

    The Community Vaccination Center at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta started vaccinations for ages 12 and older on May 13, 2021, in accordance with the Center for Disease Control and Federal Emergency Management Agency announcement that 12-15 year-olds were eligible for the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine throughout the country. U.S. Northern Command, through U.S. Army North, remains committed to providing continued, flexible Department of Defense support to the Federal Emergency Management Agency as part of the whole-of-government response to COVID-19. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Daniel Thompson/50th Public Affairs Detachment)

    This work, Atlanta Community Vaccination Center vaccinates ages 12 and up, by SPC Daniel Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

