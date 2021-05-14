Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Marine Minute: ABC's of PCS

    05.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak 

    Defense Media Activity - Marines

    To help ease the PCS transition process, Headquarters Marine Corps is sharing the ABCs of a successful move. The formula ensures Marines are informed, proactive and considerate during all stages of their individual PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 794868
    VIRIN: 210514-M-BF398-284
    Filename: DOD_108340348
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: US

    This work, Marine Minute: ABC's of PCS, by LCpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PCS
    ABC
    DMAMVMM
    DMAMPROD
    USMCNews
    COVID-19
    PCS2021

