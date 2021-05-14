To help ease the PCS transition process, Headquarters Marine Corps is sharing the ABCs of a successful move. The formula ensures Marines are informed, proactive and considerate during all stages of their individual PCS. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Soline Skrzypczak)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 13:39
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794868
|VIRIN:
|210514-M-BF398-284
|Filename:
|DOD_108340348
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Marine Minute: ABC's of PCS, by LCpl Soline Skrzypczak, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT