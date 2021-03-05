High Five Friday: Coast Guard Reservists at FEMA vaccination sites

Adm. Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, thanks Coast Guard reservists, who are currently deployed to various FEMA vaccination sites throughout the country May 3, 2021. Their efforts have helped hundreds of thousands of people get vaccinated against COVID-19. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.03.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 12:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794857
|VIRIN:
|210503-G-AS553-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108340148
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|DC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
