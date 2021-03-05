High Five Friday: Coast Guard Reservists at FEMA vaccination sites

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794857" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Adm. Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, thanks Coast Guard reservists, who are currently deployed to various FEMA vaccination sites throughout the country May 3, 2021. Their efforts have helped hundreds of thousands of people get vaccinated against COVID-19. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)