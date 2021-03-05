Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    High Five Friday: Coast Guard Reservists at FEMA vaccination sites

    DC, UNITED STATES

    05.03.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Travis Magee 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Adm. Charles Ray, the Vice Commandant of the U.S. Coast Guard, thanks Coast Guard reservists, who are currently deployed to various FEMA vaccination sites throughout the country May 3, 2021. Their efforts have helped hundreds of thousands of people get vaccinated against COVID-19. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 1st Class Travis Magee/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.03.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 12:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794857
    VIRIN: 210503-G-AS553-1001
    Filename: DOD_108340148
    Length: 00:01:19
    Location: DC, US

    U.S. Coast Guard

