Gunnery Sgt. John L. Walker, drill master, and Staff Sgt. Tyler M. VanDam, assistant drill master, outline what it takes to put together a successful Friday Evening Parade. This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals throughout different sections who work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 11:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794843
|VIRIN:
|210514-M-UR048-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108340044
|Length:
|00:02:35
|Location:
|WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Before the Lights - Drill Masters, by LCpl Tanner Lambert and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
