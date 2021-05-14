Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Before the Lights - Drill Masters

    WASHINGTON D.C., DC, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Lance Cpl. Tanner Lambert and Lance Cpl. Allen Sanders

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Gunnery Sgt. John L. Walker, drill master, and Staff Sgt. Tyler M. VanDam, assistant drill master, outline what it takes to put together a successful Friday Evening Parade. This summer, MBW will highlight the individuals throughout different sections who work diligently to make Friday Evening and Tuesday Sunset Parades successful. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Tanner D. Lambert)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 11:33
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794843
    VIRIN: 210514-M-UR048-1001
    Filename: DOD_108340044
    Length: 00:02:35
    Location: WASHINGTON D.C., DC, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Before the Lights - Drill Masters, by LCpl Tanner Lambert and LCpl Allen Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

