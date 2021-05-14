Profiles in Professionalism: AM1 Christopher Leas

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At age 34, Christopher Leas fulfilled a lifetime goal by joining the Navy Reserve. Over his years before the Navy, he has held multiple and diverse careers. Now with 10 years of Navy Reserve Service and as an Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class, Leas said the Reserve has brought each of his careers into a singular focus as he learned the intricacies of his rate and how the Navy core values aligned with his character.