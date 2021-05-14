Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFSC Spotlight - 3D1X7

    OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Airman Francesca Skridulis 

    102nd Intelligence Wing   

    Cable and Antenna Systems Specialists ensure effective communication within bases and around the world. These Airmen are essential to mission success, often operating at high elevations to perform various operations including building and climbing towers to install antenna systems.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 11:08
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 794824
    VIRIN: 210514-Z-CP771-464
    Filename: DOD_108339876
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFSC Spotlight - 3D1X7, by Amn Francesca Skridulis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Spotlight
    AFSC
    102IW
    212th EIS
    Cable and Antenna

