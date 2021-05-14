AFSC Spotlight - 3D1X7

Cable and Antenna Systems Specialists ensure effective communication within bases and around the world. These Airmen are essential to mission success, often operating at high elevations to perform various operations including building and climbing towers to install antenna systems.
|05.14.2021
|05.14.2021 11:08
|Interviews
|794824
|210514-Z-CP771-464
|DOD_108339876
|00:00:59
|OTIS AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MA, US
|0
|0
