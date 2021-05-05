Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I am the Wisconsin National Guard: Sgt. Savannah Lipinski

    WI, UNITED STATES

    05.05.2021

    Video by Spc. Anya Hanson 

    Wisconsin National Guard Public Affairs Office   

    Sgt. Savannah Lipinski, a drill sergeant with the Wisconsin Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the Wisconsin Army National Guard's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2021, discusses her experience in the 2021 Wisconsin Best Warrior Competition and her expectations for competing in the regional Best Warrior Competition.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 10:50
    Location: WI, US

    #WING
    #WisGuard
    #NationalGuard
    #WisconsinNationalGuard
    #WisconsinGuard

