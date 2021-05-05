I am the Wisconsin National Guard: Sgt. Savannah Lipinski

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794822" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Sgt. Savannah Lipinski, a drill sergeant with the Wisconsin Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the Wisconsin Army National Guard's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2021, discusses her experience in the 2021 Wisconsin Best Warrior Competition and her expectations for competing in the regional Best Warrior Competition.