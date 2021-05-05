Sgt. Savannah Lipinski, a drill sergeant with the Wisconsin Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion and the Wisconsin Army National Guard's Noncommissioned Officer of the Year for 2021, discusses her experience in the 2021 Wisconsin Best Warrior Competition and her expectations for competing in the regional Best Warrior Competition.
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 10:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794822
|VIRIN:
|210505-A-VQ771-060
|Filename:
|DOD_108339845
|Length:
|00:02:32
|Location:
|WI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, I am the Wisconsin National Guard: Sgt. Savannah Lipinski, by SPC Anya Hanson, identified by DVIDS
