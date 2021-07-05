The 39th Weapon System Security Group celebrated their 5th year anniversary of operation. The WSSG is made up of diverse squadrons, all working together to complete the missions of both the group and the base.
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 09:37
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|794814
|VIRIN:
|210507-F-JP321-818
|Filename:
|DOD_108339669
|Length:
|00:00:59
|Location:
|INCIRLIK AIR BASE, TR
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 5 Years of WSSG, by A1C Elijah Dority, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
