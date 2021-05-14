Mission Monday: 96th Security Forces Squadron

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794813" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The 96th Security Forces Squadron, Eglin AFB, has one of the largest geographical areas in the Air Force to protect. Hear what Eglin's Defenders have to say about their job, how they protect the base and the role they play in keeping military members safe.