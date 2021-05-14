Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mission Monday: 96th Security Forces Squadron

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    The 96th Security Forces Squadron, Eglin AFB, has one of the largest geographical areas in the Air Force to protect. Hear what Eglin's Defenders have to say about their job, how they protect the base and the role they play in keeping military members safe.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:43
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 794813
    VIRIN: 210517-F-DH002-0042
    PIN: 43
    Filename: DOD_108339624
    Length: 00:03:23
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mission Monday: 96th Security Forces Squadron, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Military Working Dogs
    Defenders
    Security Forces
    96th Security Forces Squadron
    96th Test Wing

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT