Mission Monday: 96th Security Forces Squadron

The 96th Security Forces Squadron, Eglin AFB, has one of the largest geographical areas in the Air Force to protect. Hear what Eglin's Defenders have to say about their job, how they protect the base and the role they play in keeping military members safe.
