    Eglin Pet Welfare Pets of the Month - May 2021

    EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2021

    Video by Jennifer Vollmer 

    96th Test Wing Public Affairs

    Introducing Luke and Gigi, Pet Welfare's featured Pets of the Month. Both Luke and Gigi are available for adoption at Eglin Pet Welfare.

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:38
    Category: Series
    Location: EGLIN AIR FORCE BASE, FL, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eglin Pet Welfare Pets of the Month - May 2021, by Jennifer Vollmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Volunteer
    Pets
    adopt
    96th Test Wing
    Pet Welfare

