    Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr disembarks his plane after landing in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, May 14, 2021.

    LOD, ISRAEL

    05.14.2021

    Video by Ziv Sokolov 

    U.S. Embassy Tel Aviv

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 09:06
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794808
    VIRIN: 150521-S-ZZ999-001
    Filename: DOD_108339597
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: LOD, IL 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Deputy Assistant Secretary of State Hady Amr disembarks his plane after landing in Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, May 14, 2021., by Ziv Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    U.S.
    Israel
    Middle East
    Jerusalem
    Palestinians
    Hady Amr

