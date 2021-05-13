Passing The Title

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sergeant Franklin Taft has served as Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps and as the senior sergeant in the Marine Corps since Feb. 2, 2020. After more than a year of representing the Marine Corps in countless ceremonies, parades and events around the country, the time has come to pass the torch to the new Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Williams. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)