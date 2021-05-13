Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Passing The Title

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Sgt. Jason Kolela 

    Marine Barracks Washington, 8th & I

    Staff Sergeant Franklin Taft has served as Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps and as the senior sergeant in the Marine Corps since Feb. 2, 2020. After more than a year of representing the Marine Corps in countless ceremonies, parades and events around the country, the time has come to pass the torch to the new Color Sergeant of the Marine Corps Sgt. Cameron Williams. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jason A. Kolela)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 08:41
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794806
    VIRIN: 210513-M-GN436-020
    Filename: DOD_108339471
    Length: 00:05:43
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 
    Hometown: JACKSONVILLE, FL, US
    Hometown: MUSTANG, OK, US

    This work, Passing The Title, by Sgt Jason Kolela, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Ceremony

    Staff Sergeant

    Colors

    Color's Team

    American Flag
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Color Sergeant

