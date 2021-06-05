Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosts annual Spring Bazaar BROLL

    US ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, GERMANY

    05.06.2021

    Video by Sgt. Marie Mills 

    AFN Stuttgart

    U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart held their annual Spring Bazaar May 6-9 at Panzer Kaserne, Germany. More than 70 vendors from around Europe set up booths.
    Dee Diamond, Harriet R. Tubman Chapter 190 Order of the Eastern Star member and Spring Bazaar organizer, explained how her team made it all happen.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 08:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794803
    VIRIN: 210506-A-FB640-0002
    Filename: DOD_108339390
    Length: 00:03:37
    Location: US ARMY GARRISON STUTTGART, BW, DE

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosts annual Spring Bazaar BROLL, by SGT Marie Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    shopping
    vendors
    Bazaar
    Army
    Stuttgart
    USAG Stuttgart
    merchandise
    international exchange

