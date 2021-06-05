U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart held their annual Spring Bazaar May 6-9 at Panzer Kaserne, Germany. More than 70 vendors from around Europe set up booths.
Dee Diamond, Harriet R. Tubman Chapter 190 Order of the Eastern Star member and Spring Bazaar organizer, explained how her team made it all happen.
This work, U.S. Army Garrison Stuttgart hosts annual Spring Bazaar, by SGT Marie Mills, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
