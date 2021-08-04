SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2021) – Sonar Technician 2nd Class Mavrik McMeekan, from Dixon, Ill., explains the importance of anti-submarine warfare aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during routine operations. Barry is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Stack)
|Date Taken:
|04.08.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 07:51
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|794799
|VIRIN:
|210408-N-YS413-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339361
|Length:
|00:01:11
|Location:
|SOUTH CHINA SEA
|Hometown:
|DIXON, IL, US
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
This work, Anti-Submarine Warfare, by SN Justin Stack, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
