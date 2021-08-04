Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Anti-Submarine Warfare

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.08.2021

    Video by Seaman Justin Stack 

    USS Barry (DDG 52)

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 8, 2021) – Sonar Technician 2nd Class Mavrik McMeekan, from Dixon, Ill., explains the importance of anti-submarine warfare aboard Arleigh-Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Barry (DDG 52) during routine operations. Barry is assigned to Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Justin Stack)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 07:51
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794799
    VIRIN: 210408-N-YS413-1001
    Filename: DOD_108339361
    Length: 00:01:11
    Location: SOUTH CHINA SEA
    Hometown: DIXON, IL, US

    TAGS

    Anti-Submarine Warfare
    Destroyer
    ASW
    USS Barry
    DDG 52
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific

