ENGLISH CHANNEL (May 7, 2021) A close-in weapons system fires at a towed target from aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the English Channel, May 7, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)
|05.07.2021
|05.14.2021 06:26
|B-Roll
|794798
|210507-N-UN585-1001
|DOD_108339349
|00:00:44
|ENGLISH CHANNEL
|1
|1
This work, USS Ross CIWS Fires at Towed Target, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
