    USS Ross CIWS Fires at Towed Target

    ENGLISH CHANNEL

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Claire DuBois 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element East Detachment Europe

    ENGLISH CHANNEL (May 7, 2021) A close-in weapons system fires at a towed target from aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) in the English Channel, May 7, 2021. Ross, forward-deployed to Rota, Spain, is on patrol in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of regional allies and partners and U.S. national security interests in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Claire DuBois/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 06:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794798
    VIRIN: 210507-N-UN585-1001
    Filename: DOD_108339349
    Length: 00:00:44
    Location: ENGLISH CHANNEL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ross CIWS Fires at Towed Target, by PO2 Claire DuBois, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    USS Ross (DDG 71)

    TAGS

    CIWS
    6th fleet
    USS Ross
    DDG 71

