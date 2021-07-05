Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Your DJ- DJ Danny A

    ITALY

    05.07.2021

    Video by Seaman Delaney Jensen 

    AFN Naples

    210507-N-EM691-1001
    NAPLES, Italy (May 07, 2021) Social Media campaign highlighting the DJ's at AFN Naples. This week highlights DJ Danny A, aka Petty Officer Daniel Charest. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Jake Stanley

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 06:23
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794795
    VIRIN: 210507-N-EM691-1001
    Filename: DOD_108339342
    Length: 00:01:27
    Location: IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Meet Your DJ- DJ Danny A, by SN Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    AFN
    Naples
    Meet Your DJ
    MYDJ
    Danny A

