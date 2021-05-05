US paratroopers kick off Exercise Swift Response

US paratroopers kicked off the US-led exercise Swift Response 2021 with a night-time parachute jump into Estonia in the early hours of 8 May. The drop involved hundreds of troops assigned to the US Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne. The training was part of the US-led exercise Swift Response, which includes paratroopers from 10 other NATO countries, conducting jumps into Bulgaria and Romania as well. In Estonia, other elements of the exercise included a helicopter assault and a live-fire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) demonstration by the 77th Field Artillery Regiment. All paratroopers were vaccinated against COVID-19 before arrival. Footage includes various shots of the helicopter assault exercise, the night-time parachute drop and the MLRS demonstration.
