    US paratroopers kick off Exercise Swift Response

    ESTONIA

    05.05.2021

    Video by Paris Grabeel 

    Natochannel       

    US paratroopers kicked off the US-led exercise Swift Response 2021 with a night-time parachute jump into Estonia in the early hours of 8 May. The drop involved hundreds of troops assigned to the US Army 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne. The training was part of the US-led exercise Swift Response, which includes paratroopers from 10 other NATO countries, conducting jumps into Bulgaria and Romania as well. In Estonia, other elements of the exercise included a helicopter assault and a live-fire Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) demonstration by the 77th Field Artillery Regiment. All paratroopers were vaccinated against COVID-19 before arrival. Footage includes various shots of the helicopter assault exercise, the night-time parachute drop and the MLRS demonstration.

    Date Taken: 05.05.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 05:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794791
    VIRIN: 210505-O-D0483-1001
    Filename: DOD_108339321
    Length: 00:08:37
    Location: EE

