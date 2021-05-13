Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Assault Swift Response 21 Bulgaria B-Roll

    BULGARIA

    05.13.2021

    Video by Kevin Payne 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Soldiers from 173rd Airborne Brigade perform an air assault from Cheshnegirovo Air Base, into Novo Selo Training Area, Bulgaria as part of Swift Response 21, Cheshnigirovo, Bulgaria, 13 May, 2021. Footage contains Soldiers loading CH-47 Chinooks in Cheshnigirovo, and astroscope footage of UH-60 Black Hawks landing in Novo Selo with soldiers performing night operations.
    Swift Response 21 is a linked exercise of DEFENDER-Europe 21, which involves special operations activities, air assaults, and live-fire exercises in Estonia, Bulgaria, and Romania, demonstrating airborne interoperability among NATO allies. DEFENDER-Europe 21 is a large-scale U.S. Army-led exercise designed to build readiness and interoperability between the U.S., NATO allies, and partner militaries. This year, more than 28,000 multinational forces from 26 nations will conduct nearly simultaneous operations across more than 30 training areas in more than a dozen countries from the Baltics to the strategically important Balkans and Black Sea Region. Follow the latest news and information about DEFENDER-Europe 21, visit www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope. (US Army video by Kevin Sterling Payne)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 05:46
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794790
    VIRIN: 210513-O-DT978-778
    Filename: DOD_108339320
    Length: 00:09:35
    Location: BG

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Air Assault Swift Response 21 Bulgaria B-Roll, by Kevin Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    SwiftResponse StrongerTogether DefenderEurope USArmy SkySoldiers

