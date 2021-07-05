Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Berth Shift Timelapse

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    05.07.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Claire Farin 

    USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) shifts berth on May 7, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Harris )

    Date Taken: 05.07.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 23:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 

    This work, Berth Shift Timelapse, by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Blue Ridge
    LCC 19
    Timelapse
    Berth Shift

