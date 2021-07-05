YOKOSUKA, Japan (May 7, 2021) - U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) shifts berth on May 7, 2021. Blue Ridge is the oldest operational ship in the Navy and, as 7th Fleet command ship, actively works to foster relationships with allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Claire Farin and Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Harris )
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 23:48
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794781
|VIRIN:
|210507-N-ET019-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339139
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Berth Shift Timelapse, by PO1 Claire Farin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT