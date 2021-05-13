Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division group and zero and qualify on the M4 Carbine, and are tested on their ability to create a rescue rig know as a Z-Drag or Z-Rig at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 13, 2021. Soldiers competed across the course of several days to earn the title of Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 23:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794778
|VIRIN:
|210513-A-LU759-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_108339133
|Length:
|00:09:09
|Location:
|SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 25ID NCO/Soldier of the Year Day 2 B-Roll, by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT