25ID NCO/Soldier of the Year Day 2 B-Roll

Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division group and zero and qualify on the M4 Carbine, and are tested on their ability to create a rescue rig know as a Z-Drag or Z-Rig at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 13, 2021. Soldiers competed across the course of several days to earn the title of Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)