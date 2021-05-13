Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    25ID NCO/Soldier of the Year Day 2 B-Roll

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Pfc. Rachel Christensen 

    28th Public Affairs Detachment

    Soldiers with the 25th Infantry Division group and zero and qualify on the M4 Carbine, and are tested on their ability to create a rescue rig know as a Z-Drag or Z-Rig at South Range on Schofield Barracks, Hawaii, May 13, 2021. Soldiers competed across the course of several days to earn the title of Non-Commissioned Officer and Soldier of the Year. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Rachel Christensen/28th Public Affairs Detachment)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 23:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794778
    VIRIN: 210513-A-LU759-0001
    Filename: DOD_108339133
    Length: 00:09:09
    Location: SCHOFIELD BARRACKS, HI, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 25ID NCO/Soldier of the Year Day 2 B-Roll, by PFC Rachel Christensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Tropic Lightning
    Light Fighter
    Strike Hard
    Americas Pacific Division
    Light Fighter of the Year

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT