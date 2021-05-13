Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wichita West Vs Goats & Glory B-roll Package

    WICHITA, KS, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Chris Williamson 

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Mid America

    210513-N-JH293-1076
    WICHITA, Kan. (May 13, 2021) Wichita West High School students compete against the U.S. Navy e-sports team, Goats & Glory, during a friendly Valorant skirmish. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Chris Williamson)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 20:47
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wichita West Vs Goats & Glory B-roll Package, by PO1 Chris Williamson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    high school
    wichita
    navy
    gaming
    e-sports
    valorant

