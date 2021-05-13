Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this fourth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised the Woodcrafter Shop (Shop 64) who has reinvigorated the use of crew boards for tile preparation and installation. Shop 64 has shown their drive to improve and what they can do to benefit not only their team but America’s Shipyard as well Bravo Zulu 100 to all involved!
We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!
#OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis
Video by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.
Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 20:47
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|794768
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-UN268-701
|Filename:
|DOD_108338764
|Length:
|00:08:17
|Location:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, America's Shipyard - Episode Four, by Gregory Boyd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
