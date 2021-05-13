Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    America's Shipyard - Episode Four

    PORTSMOUTH, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Gregory Boyd 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard

    Welcome to America's Shipyard, a series dedicated to highlighting the amazing employees getting the work done at Norfolk Naval Shipyard - ONE TEAM supporting ONE MISSION! In this fourth episode, Capt. Dianna Wolfson surprised the Woodcrafter Shop (Shop 64) who has reinvigorated the use of crew boards for tile preparation and installation. Shop 64 has shown their drive to improve and what they can do to benefit not only their team but America’s Shipyard as well Bravo Zulu 100 to all involved!

    We are the #ForceBehindTheFleet! We are #AmericasShipyard!

    #OneMissionOneTeam #WeGotThis

    Video by Greg Boyd, Videographer with the Shipyard Audio Visual Production Office, Code 1170.

    Written by Kristi Britt, Public Affairs Specialist

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021
    PORTSMOUTH, VA, US 

    Norfolk Naval Shipyard
    NNSY
    America's Shipyard

