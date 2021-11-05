Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Joint Fight: Arctic Paratroopers and HIMARS Build Combat Power During Northern Edge 21

    FORT GREELY, AK, UNITED STATES

    05.11.2021

    Video by Maj. Jason Welch 

    4th Brigade Combat Team, 25th Infantry Division Public Affairs

    FORT GREELY, Alaska - May 11, 2021, paratroopers with 4th Infantry Brigade Combat Team (Airborne), 25th Infantry Division, conducted an airborne operation onto Allen Army Airfield, Fort Greely, Alaska. Following the seizure of the airfield, an M142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS) battery from the 17th Field Artillery Brigade out of Joint Base Lewis-McChord arrived and conducted a live fire exercise at nearby Donnelly Training Area.

    Approximately 300 paratroopers from the 1st Battalion, 501st Parachute Infantry Regiment, out of Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, exited from U.S. Air Force C-17 and C-130 aircraft while A-10 Thunderbolts orbited, providing close air support. Once on the ground, paratroopers moved to their assembly areas to consolidate and secure the airfield as additional C-130s and C-17s landed with more paratroopers, equipment and the HIMARS battery.

    The HIMARS battery with 5th Battalion, 3rd Field Artillery Regiment, was air transported from Cold Bay, Alaska, and fired a full volley of rockets that demonstrated the ability of the joint force to quickly build and implement combat power.

    Date Taken: 05.11.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 20:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 794766
    VIRIN: 210511-A-XI247-140
    Filename: DOD_108338755
    Length: 00:03:51
    Location: FORT GREELY, AK, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Joint Fight: Arctic Paratroopers and HIMARS Build Combat Power During Northern Edge 21, by MAJ Jason Welch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Alaska
    HIMARS
    paratrooper
    airborne
    artillery
    NorthernEdge

