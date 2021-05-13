Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts repatriation flights to Federated States of Micronesia

    GUAM

    05.13.2021

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducts two flights delivering Federated States of Micronesia citizens and foreign diplomats from Guam to Pohnpei International Airport, May 13, 2021. The humanitarian flights were the first to allow passengers to deplane in the Federated States of Micronesia since the country closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of U.S. Embassy Kolonia/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.14.2021 03:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 794764
    VIRIN: 210513-G-GO214-1001
    Filename: DOD_108338746
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: GU

    TAGS

    Air Station Barbers Point
    District 14
    Coast Guard
    Sector Guam
    Federated States of Micronesia

