An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducts two flights delivering Federated States of Micronesia citizens and foreign diplomats from Guam to Pohnpei International Airport, May 13, 2021. The humanitarian flights were the first to allow passengers to deplane in the Federated States of Micronesia since the country closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of U.S. Embassy Kolonia/Released)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2021 03:09
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|794764
|VIRIN:
|210513-G-GO214-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_108338746
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|GU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts repatriation flights to Federated States of Micronesia, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Coast Guard conducts repatriation flights to Federated States of Micronesia
LEAVE A COMMENT