B-Roll: Coast Guard conducts repatriation flights to Federated States of Micronesia

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/794764" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

An Air Station Barbers Point HC-130 Hercules aircrew conducts two flights delivering Federated States of Micronesia citizens and foreign diplomats from Guam to Pohnpei International Airport, May 13, 2021. The humanitarian flights were the first to allow passengers to deplane in the Federated States of Micronesia since the country closed its borders in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Coast Guard video courtesy of U.S. Embassy Kolonia/Released)