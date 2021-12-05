Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    60th Security Forces Squadron partners with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for K-9 joint-training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, UNITED STATES

    05.12.2021

    Video by Nicholas Pilch 

    60th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    K-9 correctional officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation trained with the 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, April 27 – 29. The CDCR conducted three separate, three-day training events at three different site locations throughout Northern California, with Travis AFB as one of the sites.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 18:42
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 794755
    VIRIN: 210512-F-UO290-1001
    Filename: DOD_108338648
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: TRAVIS AIR FORCE BASE, CA, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 60th Security Forces Squadron partners with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for K-9 joint-training, by Nicholas Pilch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    60th SFS partners with CDCR for K-9 joint-training

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MWD
    readiness
    Contraband
    Police Week
    60th SFS
    Project the Joint Force

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT