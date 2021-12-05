60th Security Forces Squadron partners with California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation for K-9 joint-training

K-9 correctional officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation trained with the 60th Security Forces Squadron military working dog handlers, April 27 – 29. The CDCR conducted three separate, three-day training events at three different site locations throughout Northern California, with Travis AFB as one of the sites.
60th SFS partners with CDCR for K-9 joint-training
