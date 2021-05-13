Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAPT Lanzilotta's Remarks on Mental Health Awareness Month

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2021

    Video by Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)

    Commanding Officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) delivers remarks to the crew during Mental Health Awareness Month

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2021
    Date Posted: 05.13.2021 18:16
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 794752
    VIRIN: 210513-N-NQ742-691
    Filename: DOD_108338617
    Length: 00:03:14
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CAPT Lanzilotta's Remarks on Mental Health Awareness Month, by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mental Health Awareness Month

