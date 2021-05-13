Commanding Officer of USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78) delivers remarks to the crew during Mental Health Awareness Month
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2021
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2021 18:16
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|794752
|VIRIN:
|210513-N-NQ742-691
|Filename:
|DOD_108338617
|Length:
|00:03:14
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CAPT Lanzilotta's Remarks on Mental Health Awareness Month, by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
